Woman Tweets Through Bank Robbery

Annemarie Dooling, a self-described “Jet setting, Manhattan drinking, design obsessed sicko; web producer for a popular talk show website,” just lived through a bank robbery.



How do we know? A friend of a friend follows her on Twitter, which Annemarie updated throughout the hold-up.

Of course, as much as we love writing about the future of local news and citizen journalism on Twitter, we have the same advice for Anna as we had for the Silicon Valley exec who tweeted through a home break-in earlier this year: call the police first, tweet second.

