20-Year-Old Tweeted '2 Drunk 2 Care' Before Allegedly Causing Deadly Car Accident

A 20-year-old Florida woman apparently tweeted

“2 drunk 2 care”just hours before allegedly causing a car crash

that resulted in two deaths, Miami New Times reports.

Kayla Maria Mendoza was driving the wrong way on a highway in a Hyundai Sonata at 1:45 a.m. early Sunday when she crashed head-on into a car containing best friends

Marisa Catronio and Kaitlyn Ferrante, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Catronio, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her passenger Ferrante, also 21, later died after being transported to the hospital, according to the New Times.

Less than three hours before the accident, Mendoza, who spells her first name as Kaila on her Twitter account, apparently tweeted, “2 drunk 2 care.” Her bio reads just two words: “pothead princess.”

Formal charges against Mendoza have not yet been filed, according to the New Times.

Mendoza has a Twitter history revealing apparent alcohol and drug abuse. Here are some of the tweets:

