A woman tried on 5 wedding dresses that cost less than $40, and they didn't live up to her expectations

Samantha Grindell
ShannonxoA YouTuber tried on bridal gowns from Wish, and they didn’t live up to her expectations.
  • The Wish app sells discounted clothes, including wedding dresses.
  • The influencer Shannonxo tried on 5 wedding dresses from Wish in a recent YouTube video.
  • All of the dresses cost less than $US50, and they didn’t live up to Shannon’s expectations from the photos she saw of them online.
  • The dresses didn’t fit her as she was hoping, and she even thought a few of the gowns weren’t the same garments advertised online.
  • Some of the dresses had pretty lace detailing, but overall, Shannon thought the gowns didn’t look well-made.
