A woman travelled thousands of miles to go on the ultimate Tinder date

This is what modern love looks like.

In March, 24-year-old Czech blogger and writer Veronika Doleželová hopped on a transcontinental flight headed to Denver, Colorado to go on a Tinder date with a 42-year-old man named Bryan Davis.

According to The Daily Mail, who first stumbled upon Doleželová’s Instagram-based tale, the two first matched while Davis was on vacation near her home in Prague. However, by the time they matched Davis only had a few hours to catch his 12-hour flight back home.

The two kept in touch and three months later, Doleželová found herself in Colorado, where, after some arguments with her father, she flew to meet meet Davis in person.

She spent three weeks in the U.S., and documented the adventure in both writing and photographs.

During her stay, Doleželová got an amazing tour of the Centennial State. She went on a tour of the Garden of the Gods:



As well as Red Rocks:

Favorite capture from #Redrocks #nationalpark #rockymountains #colorado #usatrip ❤️???? A photo posted by Veronika Doleželová (@wesperfey) on Jul 24, 2016 at 7:36am PDT



“I won’t ever forget my three weeks of amazing adventure #usatrip I recently did with my buddy and love#BryanDavis,” Doleželová wrote on Instagram. “

This trip was really unique – not just because I was able to get myself into USA, but I had a chance to meet this precious guy.”

She also called it a “modern fairytale” and wrote about it extensively on her own blog, which she soon plans to translate into English.

Are you listening, Hollywood? This would probably make a solid rom-com. And there’s a writer available to pen the script as well.

