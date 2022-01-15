A woman converted a $21,000 van into a chic oasis with a composting toilet and solar panels

In March 2021, Sarah Hall purchased a van for around $21,000 with plans to turn it into her dream mobile oasis.

The 21-year-old harpist and student said she began work on her 2015 Ram ProMaster 3500 the same day she took it home — the roughly 78-square-foot van had an eco-diesel engine and 92,000 miles (148,060km) already on it.

“I’ve had a Pinterest board filled with DIY camper vans since high school,” Hall told Insider. “So it’s always been on my mind.”

Once it was clear to her that COVID-19 wasn’t going away quickly, and with most of her work and school making the shift to virtual, she decided she’d be able to invest the time needed for this “huge project.”

Hall shared her finished fan with followers on TikTok, and one of her videos has since gone viral with 15.4 million views at the time of writing.