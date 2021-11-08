A woman transformed her Brooklyn apartment into the ‘girly loft’ of her dreams, with an at-home bar and a photo studio that she rents out

Rachel Martino, a 31-year-old content creator, gave her Brooklyn apartment the “girly” makeover of her dreams and shared a video of the transformation on TikTok. The view of the living room in Rachel Martino’s apartment before she transformed it. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Martino, who has over 297,000 TikTok followers at the time of writing, received viral attention after she garnered over 5.8 million views on the makeover video posted on October 18. Martino told Insider she was born in California, grew up in Kentucky, and moved to New York City in 2012. “I was used to living in these small New York apartments,” she said of her earlier homes in the city, adding that she began renting the loft in May 2020 and began transforming it in February 2021.

The home is centered on a 1,100-square-foot middle space including a living room, dining room, and a reading nook. The large pink sofa was the anchor point for Rachel Martino’s loft. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Elsewhere, Martino has a bedroom, office space, bathroom, and a 400-square-foot photo studio that she said she rents out to creatives for music videos, photo shoots, and television pilots.

She said she was staying in Los Angeles, California, during the pandemic and didn’t view the 2,000-square-foot apartment in person before she decided to rent it. A view of the open loft space in Rachel Martino’s apartment before her transformation. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications “It was for me sight unseen that I signed onto the lease. I was really nervous, but I knew the place had so much potential,” she recalled of the open-plan space. She added that she used the money she saved from not traveling internationally for work every month during the pandemic to make her home an oasis.

The apartment has distinct pastel interiors, exposed brick walls, a pink floor-to-ceiling shelving unit, and an at-home bar. A view of the living room within Rachel Martino’s girly loft. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Martino said the transformation was completed by August 2021 and she used secondhand furniture pieces purchased online through Craigslist and Kaiyo

Martino said her regular-sized possessions looked like “little doll furniture” in the large loft, so she hired interior designer Megan Hop to help curate the space. A view of Rachel Martino’s dining room table with floral wallpaper and differently colored chairs. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications “What drew me to her is her understanding of color, because so much modern design is very neutral and minimalistic and I’m the opposite of that,” said Martino. She said Hop helped make her vision into a reality, walking her through spatial planning and helping her pick key pieces for the design project.

The pink, arched shelving unit in the loft’s studio space was made by Martino’s carpenter friend, using an IKEA cabinet as a base. A pink arched shelving unit that Rachel Martino made using an IKEA cabinet as the base. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Speaking about the cost-saving hack of buying IKEA cabinets, Martino said: “That definitely saved a lot of money, not doing custom cabinets, but then all the woodworking above the cabinets is custom.” She said that the inspiration for the arched shelves came from blogger Kate Spiers, who gave her advice on how to achieve them.

Another fun feature of Martino’s loft is the teal at-home bar in the dining room. The at-home bar that Rachel Martino had mounted to her dining room wall. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Martino said that she used a Brooklyn store, Soil and Oak, to achieve the bar space, adding that the company had to install more drywall in the closet behind the wall to support the weight of the bar. For those with smaller spaces or budgets, Martino said curating a bar cart is a fun alternative, and you can switch up the style for festivities like Halloween and Christmas.

She said an added appeal of this loft is that while it is broadly an open space, there are still a few different rooms. The view of the bedroom in Rachel Martino’s apartment before she transformed it. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Referring to the entirely open lofts she had often encountered in New York, she said: “I don’t know how I could do that because I’m not always the tidiest person.” “Sometimes you just need to throw something in a closet,” she joked.

Martino said a lot of modern interiors lend to minimalism and this isn’t suited to her colorful, quirky tastes. Rachel Martino’s dog resting on the bed in her Brooklyn loft. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications “I love that it’s girly, but it’s still grown-up, it’s still chic and sophisticated, and that was important to me,” she said. “A lot of people think bright colors are kind of childish but I think it’s still very cool, but still girly and fun,” she added.

Martino said her advice to others undertaking a big transformation like hers is to take it “one step at a time.” The bedroom in Rachel Martino’s open-plan loft is a room of its own. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications “Sit down and decide space by space, what you want to do first, what’s most important, and what your budget is,” she said. “It’s almost honestly better to have one room completely done that you love than kind of half-ass the rest,” she added.

A useful hack is to choose the largest pieces of furniture first, according to Martino. A view from Rachel Martino’s bedroom in her loft in Brooklyn. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications She noted that the curved pink sofa and her rugs were her loft’s anchor points around which she added to the space.

Another hack that Martino had was to hire a U-haul van and shop at outlets to fill the space. A view of Rachel Martino’s empty apartment before she transformed the space. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Martino said she sought the help of a friend to fill the van and was able to save on costs and cut down on delivery time.

Martino said that she had a more typical New York living experience early on in her career, with four roommates in a tiny living space. The reading nook in Rachel Martino’s New York apartment. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications Looking back on the progress she has made since then, Martino said: “It’s so exciting to finally have a space that is reflective of me and my career and my life — I love it and everybody else loves it too.”

Martino said she intended to make the property into a live-work loft and create a studio space for herself and other content creators to use. The coffee table in Rachel Martino’s loft, featuring a view of the kitchen with an exposed brick wall. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications She said the loft is zoned as a live-work space and she originally intended to only rent the studio out. Since September 20, the entire apartment is available to shoot in via Peerspace , a website where users can rent creative spaces by the hour. “We’ve had over a hundred hours of booking music videos, photoshoots, video shoots,” she said, adding that she hosted Comedy Central, Random House, and a potential Netflix pilot.

While it’s tough for Martino to pick her favorite part of the loft, she said it’s a tie between the bar and the studio. A vanity desk and pink arched shelves in Rachel Martino’s studio space. Rachel Martino via Red Balloon Communications She said the bold, teal-colored parrot wallpaper makes her feel like she has a speakeasy inside her own home. Meanwhile, she also enjoys the evolving nature of her shelving unit: “I’m always moving things and restyling the shelves, whereas everything else is a bit more static.”