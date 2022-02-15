A woman transformed her bedroom with floor-to-ceiling hot pink shag walls inspired by Jayne Mansfield — take a look inside

It took around two months to install the shag fabric on the walls and cost as much as $5,000.

The renovation process started in October and was completed by December.

Murphy said installing the shag walls should’ve taken two to three days, but it took longer due to supply shortages and shipment delays. The initial shag fabric Murphy used was discontinued and moved to clearance during the process.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I have to replace this shag with a different one, I’m going to freak out,'” Murphy said. “But we ended up finding enough for it to finish that part, and then I had found some other pieces in north Austin that my friend went and grabbed for me to finish the room.”

Murphy said she spent between $4,000 to $5,000 to buy enough fabric for the bedroom.

The bedroom’s other project, the sparkling pink glitter doors, took about one week. Murphy purchased gold glitter paint from Home Depot, bought lots of pink glitter from Hobby Lobby, and then mixed the two together to achieve the shimmering color.

“I would glitter the doors in the morning, let it dry, and then after lunch, I would glitter it again,” Murphy said and shared she repeated that process until it was complete. “It took about a week because it took about four to five coats of glitter.”