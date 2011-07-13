Very Much Alive Woman Receives Condolence Letter From JP Morgan, And Has To Remind Them Twice She's Not Dead

Photo: Wikipedia

Last November, Wrenella Pierre received a condolence letter from Chase regarding her death.”We are very sorry to hear of your loss,” it said.



But Pierre is very much alive, and is suing Chase for having “stymied her attempts to refinance her mortgage and ruined her credit rating,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Pierre and her husband built a new house in 2007, and obtained two mortgages from JP Morgan Chase.

“Two years later, after the home had declined in value, Wrenella Pierre tried five or six times without success to have the mortgage modified,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Then randomly at the end of last year, Chase told credit-reporting agencies that Pierre had died, and sent a condolence letter to her family saying “someone from the bank would be in touch… about the outstanding balance.”

Obviously Pierre went straight to the bank to let them know that she was not dead. She was forced to go back again and remind them of this fact a few weeks later too, because credit-reporting agencies still had her listed as deceased.

JP Morgan says they’re investigating.

