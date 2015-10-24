A woman who's gone on 150 Tinder dates reveals the biggest mistakes men make

Mel DeLancey has looked for love on many online dating platforms, including Match.com, JDate, and the apps Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. Her dating experience and natural proclivity to over share come together in her autobiographical cabaret show “Tinder Roulette.”

Because of her extensive knowledge, we asked her for a few tips on how to navigate the world of online dating.

Video Produced by Grace Raver.

Follow Mel: On Instagram

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.