Woman Tells Mugger She's An NSA Intern, Mugger Runs Away

A mugger opted not to steal the belongings of a Capitol Hill resident Monday because of her daring bluff.

She told him she was an NSA intern.

Tim Mak of The Washington Examiner reports:

“I told him that the NSA could track the phone within minutes, and it could cause possible problems for him,” the victim [who actually works at a nonprofit] recounted. [T]he assailant just “looked at me and ran away,” the victim said.

Mak writes that possibly the mugger wondered how he would be able to keep those items safe from the prying eyes of the NSA.

The anecdote shows two key things: some muggers must be keeping up with the news, and the NSA now has a pop-culture identity akin to an all-seeing-eye.

The areas around D.C. are not the safest in the country, despite all the security around the Capitol.

Just this month D.C. police gunned down Miriam Carey after her erratic driving threatened bodily harm to the officers. In September, a former military contractor went on a shooting spree in the Navy Yard that ended with more than a dozen dead, including the shooter.

In 2012, D.C. ranked 8th in murder rate for America’s most dangerous cities.

