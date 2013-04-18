Woman Takes Her Late Father's Ashes To The Bank So They'll Stop Harassing Her About $9 He Owed

A British woman named Siobhon Peers took her father’s ashes to a RBS bank branch to prove he was dead so she would stop getting letters about the £6 ($9.15) he owed.



From The Telegraph:

Although she sent a copy of her father’s death certificate to close the account, the bank insisted the original certificate must be shown and letters kept coming as the outstanding overdraft amount mushroomed to £625 with interest.

Eventually Ms Peers went to her local branch in Davenport, near Stockport, Greater Manchester with an urn containing her father’s ashes and placed it on the counter along with the original death certificate.

That got the point across and the bank later apologized.