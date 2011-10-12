Woman Suing Texas Police Department For Forcing Her To Listen To Rush Limbaugh

Photo: plaintruth.com

If this becomes a trend it could spell big business for a lucky lawyer.Bridgett Nickerson Boyd, a resident of Texas, is suing her police department for, among other things, forcing her to listen to Rush Limbaugh “make derogatory comments about black people” after she was placed under arrest.



In October 4, 2010 Boyd was given a ticket for being parked on the shoulder of a highway; in fact she had pulled over because her engine was smoking.

The police officer wrote her a ticket anyway and further “decided to arrest her, followed her to the hospital when her suddenly racing heart prompted a call to paramedics, then took her into custody again after she was treated by doctors and finally drove her to jail.”

It was at this point she was forced to listen to Limbaugh.

The judge who saw her at the time dismissed the charges. The sheriff’s office has refused to comment.

Limbaugh responded on his radio show:

“This woman doesn’t know how lucky she is. What a great opportunity she had, forced to listen. Derogatory comments about black people? We don’t make derogatory comments about black people. We make derogatory comments about liberals. According to her Facebook page, Bridgett Nickerson Boyd’s favourite TV shows are Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow. No surprise there.”

Indeed. No surprise there.

Via.

