A woman is suing Chris Brown for $20 million, saying he drugged and raped her on a yacht, reports say

RnB singer Chris Brown. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A woman said in a lawsuit she was drugged and raped by Chris Brown, Rolling Stone and TMZ reported.

The assault happened on a yacht docked at P Diddy’s Miami home, the suit states, per the reports.

The woman, who is named Jane Doe in the suit, is seeing $US20 ($AU29) million in damages, TMZ and Rolling Stone said.

A woman is suing RnB singer Chris Brown for $US20 ($AU29) million, saying he drugged and raped her on a yacht last month, according to a lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone and TMZ.

The woman, who is named Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claimed the assault happened on a yacht docked at the Miami home of rapper P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Johns Combs, on December 30, the suit said, Rolling Stone and TMZ reported.

It is not clear who the yacht belonged to.

The lawsuit states the woman was invited to the yacht by an unidentified male friend, who was with Brown and called her when she was visiting Miami, Florida, Rolling Stone and TMZ reported.

The woman, who said she is a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician, claimed Brown interrupted the phone call to tell her “he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy’s home on Star Island as soon as possible,” the suit states, per TMZ and Rolling Stone.

Once on the yacht, the lawsuit said Brown offered the woman a mixed drink in the kitchen and “gave her tips about starting a career in the music industry,” according to TMZ and Rolling Stone.

The woman said she started to feel “disoriented” and “physically unstable,” and shortly after Brown led her into an empty bedroom in the yacht, the lawsuit said, per the reports.

The singer prevented her attempts to leave and then undressed and raped her while she asked him to stop, the lawsuit states, according to TMZ and Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit claimed Brown ejaculated inside her, jumped up, and announced he was “done,” TMZ and Rolling Stone reported.

The woman said she took emergency contraception the following day after Brown texted her asking her to, the lawsuit states. She is now seeking $US20 ($AU29) million in damages, Rolling Stone and TMZ reported. Brown’s legal team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Friday.

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN,” Brown responded on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, adding a blue-hat emoji often used to mean lying. He added that whenever he released new music, “‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

Brown is due to release his 10th album called “Breezy” later this year.