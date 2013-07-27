Neiman Marcus Settles Suit Filed By 'A Woman Scorned' Who Tried To Return $1.4 Million In Goods

Patricia Walker appears in her deposition.

Neiman Marcus has settled a suit brought by a high-end shopper who tried to return $1.4 million in goods her husband bought from a saleswoman who was allegedly his mistress, The Dallas Morning News reports.



Patricia Walker’s suit tested Neiman’s famously generous return policy and inspired a 12-page feature last year in the Morning News’ luxury magazine.

The allegations are salacious.

Walker says her now-ex husband, Robert Tennison bought the merchandise while she recovered from a car accident and he slept with a Neiman Marcus sales associate. Neiman said it wasn’t obligated to take back the goods, calling her suit “nothing more than the ventings of a woman scorned.”

Walker’s attorney Mark Ticer has said the case isn’t about revenge, though.

“This is about accountability and getting them to step up and do the right thing,” Ticer told the Associated Press in May.

During a 2012 hearing, Neiman’s attorney told the judge overseeing the case that the store had no written return policy — a claim the judge called “incredible.”

That claim prompted Ticer to present a printout from Neiman’s website reading, “You may return for credit, at any time, merchandise with which you are not completely satisfied.”

The lawsuit also named the saleswoman with whom Tennison allegedly had an affiar. She earned a large commission from the sales, Walker’s lawyer told ABC News.

