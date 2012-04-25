This Woman Was Fired After Donating A Kidney For Her Boss

Photo: TSM Interactive

After she donated her kidney to save her boss’ life, Debbie Stevens said she was fired because Jackie Brucia “got what she wanted.”The 47-year-old former assistant at the Atlantic Automotive Group dealership filed a complaint with the New York State Human Rights Commission last Friday and told Kieran Crowley and Dan Mangan at the New York Post that she wants her kidney back from her ex-boss.



The two women first worked together in 2009 and after Stevens learned that Brucia needed a kidney, she told her boss that she’d be “willing to donate.” Stevens then moved to Florida for a year and when she returned, Brucia instantly rehired her.

Although she wasn’t a match for her boss, Stevens underwent surgery in 2011 and her donated organ moved Brucia higher up in the waiting list.

Shortly after the surgery, Stevens said she was demoted, transferred to a dealership 50 miles from her home, harassed and eventually fired.

“[Brucia] just started treating me horribly, viciously, inhumanly after the surgery,” Stevens told Ashley Jennings at ABC News. “It was almost like she hired me just to get my kidney.“

“I don’t have words strong enough or large enough to describe her treatment of me. Screaming at me about things I never did, carrying on to the point where she wouldn’t even let me leave my desk. It was constant, constant screaming.”

