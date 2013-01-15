Woman Steals Train And Crashes It Into An Apartment Building

From RT:



A cleaner stole an empty commuter train from a train depot and drove it to a suburb of Stockholm where it derailed and slammed into an apartment building. The woman was seriously injured in the crash in the early hours of Tuesday and was flown to a Stockholm hospital. No one else was injured. A spokesman for train operator Arriva said the woman, born in 1990, stole the four-car train at a depot outside Stockholm. She then drove it about a mile (1.6 km) to the end station on the railway line, where it jumped off the tracks, careened for about 30 yards (25m) and crashed into a three-story building. Photographs from the scene showed the crumpled front car of the train buried deep into the structure. The woman’s motive was not immediately clear.

And here’s a video of the scene:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.