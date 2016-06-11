A woman spotted her mother in the background of her husband's childhood photo

Weibo The woman in the red coat is tis little boy’s future mother-in-law.

Many couples hope for a sign that they’re meant to be together before getting married, and this couple got what they wished for.

While picking photos for their May wedding, a young couple from Zhejiang, China, stumbled upon a familiar picture. Lu Yiquin, the wife-to-be, noticed a person in a red coat in the background of her soon-to-be-husband’s photo.

It was her mother.

The photos were both taken at the Giant Buddha statue at Ling Shan Mountain in Wuxi in 2000. Zhang Hedong, Lu’s husband, visited the attraction when he was 14. Lu’s mother confirmed that her family had visited the same location at the same time.

According to a translation of Hangzhou Daily from the Huffington Post, Lu said of the coincidence, “This is incredible. If there hadn’t been a picture, I would have thought this type of story were a fantasy. Now I do believe in destiny.”

Both families kept ticket stubs which confirmed the date as well.

