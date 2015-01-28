Chinese Customs Catches A Woman With 20 IPhones Strapped To Her Body

Jillian D'Onfro

Customs officials caught a woman from Hong Kong trying to smuggle 20 iPhones into southern China, local news outlets report.

China Radio International reports officials stopped the woman because she was walking with a “peculiar posture” while going through customs. Officials found she had used duct tape to strap 20 iPhones to her waist and abdomen.

This is a common tactic for iPhone smugglers, who can sell the devices for much more in mainland China than they can in Hong Kong. The price difference, which CRI estimates at about $US820 per phone in Hong Kong versus $US1,000 on the mainland, has created a thriving black market.

Earlier this month, officials caught a man with a remarkable 94 phones strapped to his body.

