Chinese Customs Catches A Woman With 20 IPhones Strapped To Her Body

Customs officials caught a woman from Hong Kong trying to smuggle 20 iPhones into southern China, local news outlets report.

China Radio International reports officials stopped the woman because she was walking with a “peculiar posture” while going through customs. Officials found she had used duct tape to strap 20 iPhones to her waist and abdomen.

This is a common tactic for iPhone smugglers, who can sell the devices for much more in mainland China than they can in Hong Kong. The price difference, which CRI estimates at about $US820 per phone in Hong Kong versus $US1,000 on the mainland, has created a thriving black market.

Earlier this month, officials caught a man with a remarkable 94 phones strapped to his body.

A Hong Kong girl was seized by the Customs trying to smuggle 20 #iPhone6 bundled at waist. pic.twitter.com/SBOKXBCUxa

— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) January 27, 2015

