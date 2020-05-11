A woman on TikTok shared a game-changing hack for removing the white bits from chicken breasts

Getty/mikroman6 All you need is a fork and paper towel to remove the tendon in a chicken breast.

A woman on TikTok shared a simple trick for removing the tough white tendons from raw chicken breasts.

Mandy Klentz, aka @raising_krazies, demonstrated how by using a fork and a paper towel you can easily remove the tendon from each breast in one go.

Her video had over 3.9 million views as of Monday.

Chicken: Delicious to eat, a bit gross to prepare.

While a well-cooked chicken breast is a tasty, healthy dinner staple for many, few people relish the prospect of handling the raw meat.

If the slimy texture weren’t enough, there’s also those tough white bits to deal with.

But it turns out there’s a super simple trick for removing them (they’re tendons, FYI), as one woman showed recently on TikTok.

All you have to do is place the prongs of a fork either side of the end of the tendon, use the paper towel to grip it in your other hand, push down with the fork, and slide the tendon right out of the breast.

Many people have been impressed by the cooking hack – Klentz’s video had over 3.9 million views, 647,000 likes, and 9,500 comments as of Monday.

An absolute game-changer.

