Woman Sets New Record For Most The Expensive Starbucks Drink Order Ever With 60-Shot Frappucino

A Florida woman just set a new record for the most expensive Starbucks drink ever ordered, Consumerist reports.

The mega-drink, ordered by a customer named Sameera cost totaling $US60.58. That

beats out the previous record of $US54.75 set by a man in Dallas earlier this year.

The huge Frappuccino featured a whopping 60 shots of espresso, caramel syrup, white mocha, hazelnut, and soy milk.

After scanning her loyalty card, the cost dropped to $US57.75. Sameera received the drink for free thanks to a coupon from the Starbucks rewards program, according to Consumerist.

The customer actually contacted the Pembroke Pines, Fla., Starbucks location in advance and asked permission to order the drink.

She also alerted the media of her plan, brought along a support team, and waited to order until closing time so she wouldn’t be holding up the line.

Though the employees at Starbucks were excited about making the drink, it is technically against Starbucks policy to make Frappuccinos in a container larger than 24 ounces.

For additional photos of the drink, check out Consumerist.

Here’s the huge drink that held the previous world record.

