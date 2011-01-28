Woman Runs Over Herself In Truck Amid Attempt To Flee Police

Photo: Columbia Basin Herald

In an attempt to escape police, a Washington woman was caught and dragged underneath the truck she used to make a getaway, according to the Columbia Basin Herald.40-year-old Jona Ziegler allegedly exited her moving vehicle to make a run for it, when she tripped and fell beneath the wheels. The truck kept moving, dragging her along the road, until it crashed into a chain-link fence.



Once her health improves, police intend to arrest her upon her exit from Samaritan Hospital, where she remains after being treated for injuries following the incident.

