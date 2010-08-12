Woman: Rand Paul Did Not Kidnap Me And Force Me To Take A Bong Rip

Photo: Greg Skidmore, en.wikipedia.org

About that report from earlier this week.It appears to have been overblown.



The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reports

The woman — who was made available to me for an interview by GQ reporter Jason Zengerle in response to the Paul campaign’s denunciations of his article — said she didn’t mean to imply that she was kidnapped “in a legal sense.”

“The whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” she told me. “They didn’t force me, they didn’t make me. They were creating this drama: ‘We’re messing with you.'”

Rather than a “kidnapping,” she says, the incident would be better characterised as a hazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.