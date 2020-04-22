A woman put peanut butter on her forehead to cut her dog's nails, and it actually worked

Lindsey Shelton Lindsey Shelton went viral on TikTok for her hack for cutting a dog’s nails.

Being surrounded by dogs may be overwhelming for some people, but it’s the norm for Lindsey Shelton.

Shelton, 27, has been fostering dogs for around six years, and she even worked as a vet tech early on in her career.

Shelton currently has two dogs, but she usually has three or four in her home

She and her husband have two dogs, Murphy and Schmidt, but they often foster two additional pups.

The couple recently relocated from Oklahoma to California in an RV, where they work as travelling nurses to help with the coronavirus.

Lindsey Shelton Lindsey Shelton with her husband and their foster dog Galinda.

“Now that we live in an RV, I’m trying to do more volunteer work in the shelters since our RV is so small,” Shelton told Insider.

She worked with Skiatook Paws and Claws in the past, fostering dogs for extended periods of time, like Galinda, who she fostered for a year. Speaking to Insider, Shelton encouraged people to work with their local shelters and foster when they can.

Shelton also said she typically tries to take care of Murphy and Schmidt’s grooming needs at home because of her experience from the shelters and working as a vet tech.

Shelton recently shared a hack for cutting a dog’s nails on TikTok

Of all the tricks she learned from being a vet tech, Shelton never found a good method for cutting her dogs’ nails.

“When I was a vet tech, we used peanut butter and spray cheese on the floor” to distract the dogs, she told Insider. “But I’ve tried that on the floor with my dogs, and they see me picking up their paws so it didn’t work.”

But while she was in quarantine with her husband, she got the idea to put peanut butter on her forehead so her dogs couldn’t see the nail clippers.

To prevent food from getting in her hair, Shelton wrapped her head in plastic wrap before covering it with peanut butter. She found that the unconventional method worked.

Shelton laughs in the video as she puts peanut butter on her head, and her husband can be heard in the background skeptically asking what she’s doing and telling her she looks like a “dork.”

“Oh, I look like a dork? I’m about to look like a genius,” Shelton said.

The video then cuts to her clipping one of her dog’s nails, which she’s able to do while he eats the peanut butter.

“I was surprised how well it worked because he let me get all of them,” Shelton said of her dog’s nails. “I knew it would be effective for at least a couple, but it was 100% effective for Schmidt.”

Shelton’s video quickly went viral, having over 2.5 million views at the time of writing

“It’s exciting, but it’s just so weird,” Shelton said of the attention the video is getting. “I never expected it to go so big.”

“I was slightly embarrassed,” she added, since the video was so silly to film. “Once I get over that, it’s kind of funny.”

Other TikTok users have started posting footage of themselves clipping their pets’ nails using Shelton’s technique, and Shelton is sharing the videos on her Instagram story.

Lindsey Shelton Shelton is considering selling her peanut butter hack as a product.

Shelton also said she was glad she could tell her husband “I told you so” after the video was posted, considering her peanut butter hack was so effective.

The couple is looking into selling the hack as a product, but they’re still in early talks with manufacturers.

Shelton also told Insider she’s been thinking about other pet grooming hacks she can share with her followers, like putting peanut butter on the wall of the shower when she bathes her dogs.

You can follow Shelton on TikTok for more tips.

