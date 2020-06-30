A woman pregnant with twins has 2 wombs and a baby growing in each one

Crystal Cox/Insider A UK mother pregnant with twins has a rare condition called, uterus didelphys — which means she has two wombs.

Kelly Fairhurst, a UK woman pregnant with twins, has a rare condition called “uterus didelphys,” which means she has two separate wombs.

She has a twin developing in each of her wombs, which had a one in 50 million chance of occurring.

Due to her condition, Fairhurst could go into labour twice.

Finding out that she was pregnant with twins was big enough news for Kelly Fairhurst. Then, at her 12-week checkup, the UK mother was in for an even bigger shock: She learned that she has two separate wombs, The Sun reported.

The condition is called uterus didelphys, or double uterus, and Fairhurst has one twin growing in each of her wombs. There was a one in 50 million chance of that occurring.

“In all honesty, the whole thing is pretty crazy,” Fairhurst, who has two other children, told The Sun.

Having 2 wombs is rare and raises the risk for a number of issues

There are a number of risks associated with uterus didelphys, which include premature birth and miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Due to her condition, there’s a chance that Fairhurst could go into labour twice, which is what happened to a mother from Bangladesh last year, the BBC reported.

The woman, who hadn’t had an ultrasound throughout her pregnancy, thought she was carrying just one baby. She first gave birth to a baby boy in February. Then, 26 days later, she went to the hospital because she was experiencing abdominal pain. That’s when she found out that she has uterus didelphys and was pregnant with twins. She gave birth to a boy and a girl by C-section.

The babies were born healthy with no complications.

“We were very shocked and surprised,” Dr. Sheila Poddar, who performed the C-section, told the BBC. “I have never observed something like this before.”

