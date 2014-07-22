Woman Posts Selfie To Facebook Of Her Wearing Allegedly Stolen Dress, Gets Arrested

An Illinois woman has been arrested after posting a series of photos of herself to Facebook that showed her wearing a dress she had allegedly stolen from a clothing boutique.

Danielle Saxton, 27, was caught after the managers of Mortie’s clothing boutique reviewed surveillance footage of a woman allegedly shoplifting a colourful leopard print dress off the racks.

That’s when store owner Kert Williams took to social media, posting a Facebook message asking people to keep an eye out for anyone who may upload a photo of themselves in the colourful dress that had been taken from the store.

Not two hours later, the Facebook page reads, did a photo of the dress show up.

“Love my new dress,” Saxton reportedly captioned the series of photos.

“I got a message saying. ‘Is this the dress you’re talking about?’ Well, yep that’s it! There is only one neon leopard print dress that we have,” Williams said to KFVS in West Frankfort, IL.

Saxton was booked in the Franklin County Jail on charges of retail theft less than $US300 and will remain on an outstanding warrant from a previous charge.

This is not the first time Mortie’s has used Facebook to track down shoplifters.

