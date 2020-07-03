A white woman who pointed her gun at a Black woman and her 15-year-old daughter outside a Chipotle has been arrested

The woman who was recorded pointing a gun at Takelia Hill and her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, has been charged with one count of assault, a four-year felony.

The woman’s husband faces the same charge.

The charges come after video emerged of an incident in a Chipotle parking lot in Orion Township, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

Hill had asked the woman for an apology after she said the woman bumped into Green, but when the situation escalated, the woman pulled out her gun.

Video of the confrontation in Orion Township, Michigan, was posted to Facebook on Wednesday night.

The woman’s husband has also been charged with felonious assault. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday afternoon that they investigated the incident and arrested the woman and her husband, and that their names will be released after they’re arraigned.

Takelia Hill told the Detroit News that the confrontation began when the woman now facing charges bumped into her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green. Green and Hill demand an apology, and proceed to call the woman “ignorant” and “racist.”

As the woman walked to her car, a man, presumably the woman’s husband, got out of the vehicle and told Hill and Green: “Who the (expletive) do you think you guys are?”

“You cannot just walk around calling white people racist … White people aren’t racist … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist,” the woman added.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Another Karen .. pic.twitter.com/lWksZwXITD — ????Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

Hill stepped back as the couple got into their car and rolled their windows up, but as the driver backed out of the vehicle, she hit the back of it, believing she was going to be struck.

The woman then got back out of her car, pointed the gun at Green and Hill, and told her husband to call the police.

Oakland County sheriffs did arrive on scene, but she was not immediately arrested.

The woman and her husband are both registered gun owners with concealed pistol licenses, and police confiscated their guns during the investigation.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter told the Detroit Free Press that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video of the incident.

