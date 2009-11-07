Woman Of The Year!

Google’s Marissa Mayer is one of Glamour magazine’s 2009 “Women of the Year.” She’s called “the visionary.”



She tells Farhad Manjoo:

“When people think about computer science, they imagine people with pocket protectors and thick glasses who code all night,” Mayer jokes. “I do code all night! I am the stereotype, but I also break the stereotype.” Among her goals: to bring more women into technology and teach them to take chances. “Get in a bit over your head,” she says. “That’s how you grow and learn and stretch yourself.”

