A woman named Isis claims she's been blocked from signing into Facebook

You might remember Isis Anchalee as the female engineer who started the #ILookLikeAnEngineer campaign earlier this year after an advertisement featuring her sparked controversy online over what a female engineer “should look like.”

Now, the 22-year-old says she’s been blocked from using Facebook because of her first name, Isis.

“Facebook thinks I’m a terrorist,” Anchalee explained in a tweet on Tuesday. “Apparently sending them a screenshot of my passport is not good enough for them to reopen my account.”

Here’s the tweet.

Facebook thinks I’m a terrorist. Apparently sending them a screenshot of my passport is not good enough for them to reopen my account.

— Isis Anchalee (@isisAnchalee) November 17, 2015

It’s only been ten minutes since Anchalee tweeted her complaint, but one person has already responded to the tweet saying they know someone else having a similar issue.

Here’s that tweet.

@isisAnchalee someone else on my feed had the same trouble. i think they eventually gave up. i’ll see if i can find them.

— deronaucoin (@deronaucoin) November 17, 2015

Some people are offering to help get her account re-opened.

@isisAnchalee tell us how can we help you so Facebook will reopen your account?

— Jose Tarazona (@JoseTarazona) November 17, 2015

While others are simply disgusted.

@isisAnchalee That is just ridiculous. As a programmer I appreciate automation. And this is too much, too far.

— Thorin Schmidt (@ThorinMSchmidt) November 17, 2015

This isn’t the first time someone has run into trouble with Facebook because of their name. Earlier this year an Arizona couple claimed they were banned from using Facebook until the verified their somewhat unusual last name: Avatar.

Obviously, Anchalee’s situation points to a larger issue, particularly given the recent ISIS attacks around the world. In fact, as noted in an earlier tweet from Anchalee earlier this year, more than 50,000 people signed a petition asking the media to stop using the name ISIS to refer to terrorists, as it can be harmful to girls to constantly hear their name used to describe the terror organisation.

Tech Insider has reached out to Anchalee and Facebook and will update this post if we hear back.

