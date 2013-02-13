Coroner Blames Coca-Cola Addiction For 31-Year-Old Woman's Death

Photo: TVNZ

A New Zealand woman who drank between six and 10 litres of Coca-Cola (more than two gallons) every day is dead at age 31. The coroner’s report says that her “addiction” to the soft drink is to blame, TVNZ, New Zealand’s national broadcaster, reported.



Natasha Harris, 31, died of a cardiac arrhythmia likely brought on from consuming too much caffeine, the coroner’s report stated, according to TVNZ.

She reportedly drank so much of the beverage that many of her teeth rotted, and one of her eight children was born without enamel on his or her teeth.

The woman’s partner told the station that she would drink nothing but Coca-Cola and would exhibit withdrawal symptoms if she had to go without it.

“The symptoms Natasha had complained of in the months before her death – describing nausea, vomiting and a racing heart-beat – were indicative of someone who consumes high doses of caffeine.” TVNZ reported.

But the coroner, David Crerar, stressed that Coca-Cola should not be blamed for customers who consume an unhealthy amount of products.

A recent study showed that many Americans consume an unsafe amount of caffeine. One Starbucks medium-sized coffee contains nearly the entire recommended daily limit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.