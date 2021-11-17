A woman married 11 times says her serial nuptials taught her she can’t be with a very controlling or jealous person

Monette has been married 11 times and explores a relationship with her boyfriend John on ‘Addicted to Marriage.’ Courtesy of TLC

TLC’s new show “Addicted to Marriage” follows women who have been married and divorced multiple times.

Monette, one of the women, has been married 11 times.

Monette told Insider she’s learned patience from her past relationships, and filming the show helped her get in touch with her emotions.

Monette has been married 11 times, and she’d do it again for the right man.

On TLC’s new reality show “Addicted to Marriage,” which premiered Tuesday, Monette and three other women show viewers how their serial nuptials and divorces impact their current relationships.

Monette told Insider she was hesitant to join the television show at first when casting directors reached out. But she changed her mind, not wanting to pass up the opportunity to give fellow divorcees visibility.

“Different people I’ve come in contact with that have been married numerous times, they’ve all felt really horrible about themselves. I just was like, ‘You know, I don’t know anybody that’s been married as many times as me,'” Monette told Insider.

She said reflecting on her marriages and filming the show helped her become a more patient person who is in touch with her emotions.

Monette’s Mormon upbringing influenced her marriage views, she said

Monette said she was raised Mormon in Utah, so she never questioned the idea of marriage. In fact, Monette said she only had pre-marital sex in her last two marriages because of her religious background. Her first marriage, which lasted 10 years, happened right after she graduated high school.

“Not one time did I go into a marriage thinking that it would end in divorce. Every single time I was like, ‘Please let this be the one,'” Monette said in the episode.

But since her last marriage and divorce, Monette said she realized she idealized her exes, which may have contributed to the relationships ending.

Now, Monette is working on patience and checking in with herself

Monette told Insider she hasn’t learned much about men from her 11 marriages, but she has learned a lot about herself.

She said she’s noticed she has more patience than ever before, and knows she needs to date men who can work through their jealousy.

“I’m very social and very outgoing, so I can’t be with a very controlling person or somebody that gets jealous easily. That’s kind of a hard balance for me, with the men I’ve been with,” Monette told Insider, adding that her current boyfriend John lets her be as sociable as she wants.

Monette also said filming the show taught her to notice and reflect on her own emotions more, rather than focus solely on her partner.

“After we would do a scene, they would do an interview and ask how I felt about a certain situation,” like an argument or romantic dinner, Monette said.

“That was a really awesome thing for me because I started looking at my relationship and my life. It was kind of like therapy, you know?”