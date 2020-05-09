A woman is making stunning art out of toast using just a butter knife and a sewing needle

Manami Sasaki Manami Sasaki is making art out of toast while she’s stuck at home.

Manami Sasaki, a Japanese artist, is making stunning art out of toast now that she’s spending more time at home.

All Sasaki needs for her creations is food, a sewing needle, and a butter knife.

Sasaki’s work features flowers, trees, and even portraits, and they’re all edible.

“It’s important that it actually tastes good and that people who see it feel like it’s delicious,” Sasaki told Insider of her work.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Manami Sasaki is a Japanese artist and designer.

Manami Sasaki Manami Sasaki is an artist.

“I was in high school when I started getting paid for my work,” Sasaki, 27, told Insider.

“I’m currently working for a design company and exhibiting in Tokyo as an artist.”

Sasaki typically makes conceptual art, but she’s turned to edible work since she’s been home.

Sasiki is making stunning artwork out of toast.

Manami Sasaki Manami Sasaki makes breakfast bread art.

She said the idea came to her as she was home and became more intentional about what she ate.

“Before the lockdown, I had easily skipped meals in between my busy routine,” Sasaki said.

“I was living a busy life on a daily basis, assuming that I was optimising and rationalizing and minimising my mealtime.”

“But in this situation, I’ve learned to value the rhythm of the day,” Sasaki said.

Manami Sasaki The work is making her more conscious of her eating habits.

“I get up early in the morning and stick to my breakfast,” she added. “My mind was aligned with the richness that comes from taking the time to do this.”

Sasaki uses just food, a sewing needle, and a butter knife to make her creations.

Manami Sasaki Sasaki only needs a sewing needle and a butter knife for her work.

“I can buy all the ingredients at the nearest supermarket,” Sasaki told Insider.

“I don’t go too far to buy it” she added, as she is working to stay home as much as possible.

The art can take between three to four hours to make, including the time it takes for Sasaki to think of an idea.

Manami Sasaki It takes a few hours to make the creations.

She pulls from her interests for her designs, such as Japanese culture and other artists’ work.

The designs range from beautiful flowers to portraits.

The most difficult part of making the breakfast is adding detail without it looking artificial.

Manami Sasaki Making the food beautiful and edible is challenging.

“I’m good at elaborating on details, but if I do too much, it’s not beautiful as food,” Sasaki said.

“If you overdo it, it will look unhygienic and the colour and texture of the food will fade.”

Sasaki makes her creations on plain bread, using edible ingredients.

Manami Sasaki She bakes the food after she creates with it.

She then bakes the food, allowing her to see what it looks like both baked and not baked.

It’s important to Sasaki that the food still looks like something you would want to eat after she makes art out of it.

Manami Sasaki Sasaki doesn’t use artificial ingredients.

Sasaki said she doesn’t use artificial colours.

“It’s important that it actually tastes good and that people who see it feel like it’s delicious,” she added.

Sasaki eats all of the breakfasts after she makes them.

Manami Sasaki Sasaki eats her creations.

Even though it’s her artwork, she knows it’s designed to be eaten, so she doesn’t feel bad about making her work disappear.

“It smells so good when it’s baked that I eat it right away,” Sasaki said of her creations.

Manami Sasaki She doesn’t feel bad about eating her work.

“And since I’m making it as a breakfast to begin with, there’s nothing to be confused about,” she said.

Sasaki plans to keep making her bread creations.

Manami Sasaki Sasaki will continue to make bread art.

“Bread is a morning custom,” Sasaki said.

You can see more of her work on Instagram here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.