Three years after losing a leg in the Boston terror attack, this woman ran the marathon

When Adrianne Haslet-Davis lost her leg during the Boston terror attack, she wasn’t running the Boston Marathon. She wasn’t even on the sidelines watching. Instead, on April 15th, 2013, Haslet-Davis was running errands because she knew that with the marathon going on the stores would be emptier than usual.

The clapping and shouting from the marathon’s encouraging spectators was a steady backdrop to her day. But suddenly cheers turned to screams, and her life changed forever.

Haslet-Davis lost her left leg that day. This year, she returned to the scene in order to run the marathon.

“I wanted to run it for Boston to say a huge, gigantic thank you,” Haslet-Davis said. “And a big screw you to the terrorists.”

