A woman's 500-square-foot studio apartment is filled with bright colours and storage that doubles as decor

Allie Provost Allie Provost went viral for sharing a video of her studio in New York.

Allie Provost lives in a 500-square-foot studio apartment in New York City, and she recently went viral on TikTok for sharing a tour of her space.

A pink ceiling, statement wallpaper, and decor that doubles as storage makes Provost’s small space feel cosy.

For instance, Provost displays her shoes in glass cabinets in her living room, and she hangs her colourful hats on the wall.

“If it doesn’t have a purpose, then it does not belong in my apartment,” Provost said of her approach to downsizing.

Allie Provost has been living in a 500-square-foot studio in New York for two years.

Laura Metzler Photography Provost moved to New York after graduating from college.

Provost, 27, moved to the city for a job five years ago, and she now works as a full-time lifestyle and fashion photographer.

She moved into her studio by herself two years ago. “I don’t necessarily live in a smaller space by choice,” Provost told Insider. “I would love to have a four-bedroom apartment on the penthouse floor, but for me, it just feels really cosy and I don’t need any more space.”

“It allows me to have kind of everything in arms reach,” she said.

Provost recently shared a video of her apartment on TikTok that went viral. It has over 3 million views at the time of writing.

Provost customised her apartment to fit her style and needs.

Allie Provost Provost’s apartment was decorated by Shannon Claire.

She pays less than $US3,000 per month in rent for her studio on the Upper East Side.

Provost worked with Shannon Claire of Shannon Claire Interiors to design the space.

“I had the hardest time making decisions in regards to my decor because I wanted it to feel like my personal style, but when I was designing it myself, I was making overly safe decisions and ended up with a very boring apartment,” Provost told Insider.

“I needed somebody to guide me in the right direction, because my personal style really is colourful, and I love mixing prints and that was something that I’m not afraid of,” she said.

The entryway features both decor and storage space.

Allie Provost The entryway features storage.

The entryway blends shades of pink, blue, and green, and the fresh flowers immediately set the tone for the space.

Both the ceiling and walls are pink, while the wicker table is blue.

Provost has accessories like headbands, purses, and jewellery resting in shadow boxes. The cute storage trick helps her keep track of small items without creating clutter.

The kitchen is small but features colourful details.

Allie Provost The kitchen is decorated.

The space features kitchen standards, such as a refrigerator, oven, and stove.

But small additions like a polka dot teapot, matching dish towels, and a piece of abstract art make it feel cosy.

The black-and-white colour scheme of the kitchen continues in the bathroom.

Allie Provost The bathroom is spacious.

Provost’s bathroom is big by New York standards, and the space looks inviting thanks to its creative floor mat and towels, which match those in the kitchen.

A large wall hanging also elevates the space and brings in a pop of colour.

Provost describes her closet as a “step-in” as opposed to a “walk-in.”

Allie Provost Provost has a large closet.

“I have two closets,” Provost said of her built-in storage. “One larger main closet where I keep the majority of my clothes, and then a smaller coat closet where I keep some extra boots and coats and seasonal items.”

The closet has both depth and length, so Provost can store items on the shelf atop the closet as well as on the hangers.

“I use the velvet space-saving hangers, and when everything is uniform like that, it just makes it so much cleaner,” Provost said of how she keeps her closet organised.

The closet is full of clever storage hacks, including nail polish holders that store sunglasses.

Allie Provost She uses nail polish holders for storing sunglasses.

“I don’t know how I keep accumulating them,” Provost joked of her sunglass collection. “They’re something that is small, but when you have a lot, especially with the cases, it takes up so much room.”

Nail polish holders help keep her sunglasses in order without taking up too much space.

The closet also features racks for storing shoes that fold away.

But Provost keeps the majority of her shoes in pretty storage cabinets in her main living space.

Allie Provost The shoes are on display.

Two glass-paneled cabinets frame the living area, with a smaller chest of drawers sitting between it.

Rather than trying to hide her shoes, Provost puts them on display, neatly arranging them in the cabinets. The clever move makes it so she doesn’t have to stuff her shoes in crowded spaces, making them a focal point of the space.

“The biggest challenge is you really have to be intentional with your storage and you have to work smarter, not harder,” Provost said of maximizing her space. “So I have to utilise every single inch to make sure that it has a purpose, because if it doesn’t have a purpose, then it does not belong in my apartment.”

For instance, the ottomans also feature storage within them, giving her another place to tuck items away.

“Throughout my apartment, I have shelves for my handbags,” Provost told Insider.

Allie Provost The purses act as decor as well.

Like her shoes, Provost’s handbags act as decor in her apartment.

The colourful handbags are mixed together with books, shoes, and decorative items on the yellow shelf. Every item on the shelf is intentionally placed, making the most of the space.

Provost described her decor style as “feminine Art Deco and a little grandma-chic.”

Provost also has a desk area where she can work from home.

Allie Provost She has a work-from-home space.

Provost brings in hints of green at her desk, both with the velvet desk chair and her clothes hanging nearby. The storage trunks on the shelf also bring the colours together.

The hanging clothes only work as decoration because of the way they’re arranged, according to Provost. “When I’m putting my clothes on display, it’s all about organisation,” she said. “Everything is organised by colours, so when you’re looking at it, it doesn’t seem too messy.”

Provost’s living room blends into her bedroom.

“The studio actually has enough room for a couch,” Provost said, which is unusual for an apartment of its size. Guests sleep on the couch when they visit.

There’s a mix of unconventional patterns and colours between the living room and bedroom, but the look is still cohesive. Pink pillows connect the blue-and-white striped couch to the bed space, as the statement wallpaper on the back wall ties it all together.

Provost also has hats hanging on the wall, storing them in a cute and space-saving manner.

Provost said her bed area is her favourite part of her home.

Allie Provost The bedroom area has statement wallpaper.

The bed features a pink headboard and a light-pink bedspread, but blue and green pillows offset the light hues to create a balance.

“It’s so cosy,” she said of the bed. “Every time I wake up, I feel like I’m in an old Hollywood movie.”

The bed also features storage underneath it, where Provost can keep bulkier items.

Provost advises people who are downsizing to consider what furniture or decor items they really love.

Allie Provost Downsizing can be a challenge.

“When you have those core pieces that spark joy, to quote Marie Kondo, the space becomes much more enjoyable to live in, especially in a smaller space,” she said. “Have a few key focal points, and if you make those really enjoyable, it makes the whole space enjoyable.”

You can follow Provost on TikTok and Instagram to see more of her studio.

