A woman legally changed her name to 'Jemmaroid Von Laalaa' in a failed attempt to get back into her locked Facebook account

Like many people, 30-year-old Jemma Rogers wanted her Facebook page to be safe from the prying eyes of old, unwanted “friends” and strangers. That’s why, in 2008, the holistic therapist took the seemingly innocuous step of registering her Facebook account using a pseudonym: Jemmaroid Von Laalaa.

Though this practice is fairly common, it’s technically against Facebook’s terms of use, which require you to use you name as it appears on official documents. This rule is what got Rogers into trouble last month, when Facebook asked her to send proof of identification to prove that she was, in fact, Jemmaroid Von Laalaa and not some imposter, The Telegraph reports.

Rogers panicked. First she tried to Photoshop her bank cards, but that didn’t work. Facebook suspended her account.

Next, Rogers made the bold decision to legally change her name to Jemmaroid Von Laalaa in a gambit to get back into her Facebook — but even that didn’t work.

Von Laalaa (née Rogers) told The Telegraph that so far, all Facebook has said is that they will “look into” her issue. And while there is an element of farce in this whole affair, Von Laalaa is understandably distraught that she still can’t get back into her account — especially after taking such drastic action.

“I know I’ve been a complete moron, but Facebook are being ridiculous,” she told The Telegraph. “I’ve been locked out of my account for five weeks now and have lost all of my photos, messages and precious memories.”

We have reached out to Facebook for comment.

