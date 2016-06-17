A woman walked out of her high school graduation after receiving her diploma -- and the internet loves her for it

Leticia Miranda/YouTube Tayler Michelle Grey leaving her graduation ceremony while all the other high school students need to sit around for the rest of the ceremony.

For some people, a high school graduation ceremony is a time to cherish with friends and family. For others, it’s something to wrap up as soon as possible.

Right after she received her high school diploma, Tayler Michelle Grey walked straight out of her graduation ceremony. Grey was a student taking online classes at Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to Buzzfeed News. She’s trying to become a nursing assistant, taking classes at the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute at the same time and in March started a job working at a rehabilitation for seniors.

She finally got her high school degree on June 14. As soon as it was in her hands, she surprised her family by passing all of her fellow graduates and walking straight out of the building. She posted a video of it:

Received my diploma and walked right out ???? #2016 pic.twitter.com/OLd65Ws0VL

— Tayler (@BabyVanillaa) June 15, 2016

Her video’s been retweeted nearly 80,000 times and liked 150,000 times.

You can watch the full video in all its glory on YouTube.

