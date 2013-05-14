A Woman Was Kicked Off A Plane For Belting Out Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York’s JFK Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City after a woman refused to stop singing Whitney Houston’s famous ballad “I will always love you.”



A video taken by another passenger on the flight shows police escorting the woman off the flight while she continues to sing out loud and off-key.

The man who took the video said that the woman was “screaming and singing” for an hour, according to KMBC.com.

“The woman was being disruptive and was removed from the plane for interfering with the flight crew,” airport spokesman Joe McBride told KCTV. “There was a federal air marshal on the aircraft, who subdued the woman and put her in cuffs and removed her from the plane.”

KMBC reported that the woman said that she is diabetic and “her behaviour was a result of her condition.” After she was interviewed, the woman was released without charges, but McBride said that American Airlines refused to fly the woman to her final destination.

Watch the full video below:

