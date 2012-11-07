A Woman In labour Went To Vote Before Being Whisked Off To The Hospital

Some people take voting more seriously than others.



Take Galicia Malone for example, she was determined to vote in her first presidential election, no matter the circumstances.

ABC Chicago affiliate WLS-TV reports that Malone walked into Precinct 75 in Dolton, Ill., and asked for a chair because she was in labour.

WLS-TV reports that Malone was in good spirits, “election judges moved Malone through the line and sat her at a booth. A few minutes later, with her civic duty complete, the mother-to-be headed to the hospital.”



Don’t Miss: FOX NEWS: ‘Concerns’ About Voter Intimidation In Philadelphia By Black Panthers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.