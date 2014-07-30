A Woman Asked A Man She Was Interviewing This Really Inappropriate Question

We hear about sexism and men hitting on women in professional settings all the time. But sometimes women act inappropriately and put men in uncomfortable situations.

During a job interview, a entrepreneur and scientist Nitin Gupta says he was asked a strange question by a female hiring manager:

“If I do not offer you this job, will you go out on a date with me?”

For some reason, Gupta wasn’t insulted. He actually decided to date the woman despite not getting the job.

He tells Quora it’s the strangest question he’s ever been asked though during an interview.

From Quora:

“As with corporate rules at many firms, this girl who was going to be my manager could not date me if I was hired. So she made me a different proposal. Epilogue: I preferred to choose her over the job. When she asked me how I made that decision, I said that working under a manager who knows that you preferred the job over her will just be awkward; so I might as well go on the date. I did get the job, under a different manager, and dated the girl for a bit.”

“I’m pretty sure every single person on Quora would be throwing insults at the interviewer and calling this gender discrimination [if the roles were reversed],” one commenter responded to Gupta’s story.

“This woman ruined a job opportunity for you and an employment opportunity for the company in favour of sexually harassing you,” another pointed out. “Things may have turned out OK for you, but what about anyone else she tries this tactic on?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.