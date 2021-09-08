A South Carolina woman carrying a loaded gun attacked a police detective after refusing to wear a mask at an aquarium

A woman brought a loaded gun to the South Carolina Aquarium. Bruce Smith/AP

A South Carolina woman was charged after she attacked a police detective and was found with a loaded gun.

The detective approached the woman after she refused to wear her mask at an aquarium, WCSC reported.

The woman told aquarium employees to “f— themselves” when they asked her to wear a mask, police reported.

A South Carolina woman was charged after she attacked a police officer while carrying a loaded gun. The confrontation started when she refused to wear a mask at an aquarium.

When employees at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston asked Lisa Bostick, 56, to properly wear the mask that was around her neck on September 5, she told them to “f— themselves,” according to a Charleston Police Department report of the incident.

The aquarium requires masks for all visitors, according to its website. A spokesperson for the aquarium did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After asking Bostick multiple times to comply with the aquarium’s policies, a police detective attempted to escort Bostick out of the building, at which point she became violent and approached the detective in an “aggressive manner,” striking him in the neck and chest, according to the report. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The detective arrested Bostick for disorderly conduct and found she was unlawfully carrying a loaded gun, although she admitted she did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the police report said. The aquarium has a strict policy against all weapons, according to its website.

In addition to disorderly conduct, Bostick was also charged with simple assault and the unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bostick received a $US26,319 ($AU35,624) bond, WCSC reported.