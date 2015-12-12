A California state employee threw coffee on a Muslim man after calling him a 'brainwashed murderer'

Screenshot This woman went on an extreme Islamophobic rant.

An employee of the California Department of Corrections was recently filmed telling a group of Muslims praying in a park near San Francisco that they “are very deceived by Satan,” and “you have nothing but hate.”

The man who filmed her, Rasheed Albeshari, told INSIDER that she was spewing even more hate before he began taping.

“Sunday was something else,” he said. “The lady came to us, she was screaming, ‘Allah is evil. Your God is Satan. Your Quran is evil. You guys are brainwashed murderers.'”

Albeshari said he and his fellow Muslim friends go to Lake Chabot Regional Park in Alameda County, California, most Sundays to play volleyball and barbecue. They pray in the park as well.

It was while the group was praying that the woman, identified as Denise Slader, approached them and started her Islamophobic rant. Albeshari said his friend tried to calm her down, but she only became angrier. That’s when he started filming.

“The people you tortured are going to be in eternity in heaven,” Slader said in the video. “You are very deceived by Satan. Your mind has been taken over, brainwashed, and you have nothing but hate. Nothing but hate.”

A park ranger approached the woman and said she was being inappropriate. Albeshari can be heard in the video saying, “This lady is talking about my God.” It was then that Slader hit Albeshari with an umbrella and threw her coffee on him.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, BuzzFeed reports. Slader is also under review by the California Department of Corrections, where she’s worked for 10 years.

“CDCR expects its employees to abide by a code of conduct that includes respecting the rights of others regardless of personal characteristics including ancestry and religion,” the department said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed.

Albeshari said he’s never experienced such hate before. He hopes Slader can become educated about the Islamic faith, and he doesn’t believe her views are held by many.

