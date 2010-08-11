Woman Goes Berzerk At Toledo McDonald's Because They Don't Serve McNuggets For Breakfast

There must be something in the water these days.



Toledo resident Melodi Dushane, 25, wanted some McNuggets for breakfast.

Alas, McDonald’s doesn’t serve McNuggets for breakfast.

Melodi refused to take “no” for an answer. She has now been sentenced to 60 days in jail and has to pay for the window.

Watch the security video below. Melodi’s just a normal frustrated customer until about 1:10. Then she transforms.



