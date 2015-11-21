This woman rode the subway barefoot after giving away her shoes to a homeless woman

While riding the subway in New York City earlier this week, Kay Brown noticed a homeless woman without any shoes.

Instead of continuing with her commute, Brown asked the woman what size shoe she wore. It turned out both women had the same size feet, so Brown took off her own shoes and gave them to the woman.

She wrote about the interaction on Facebook, where over 1,000 people have shared her post.

Here’s a look at the woman putting on Brown’s shoes.

“She was putting on my boots crying,” Brown captioned this photo. “She was so thankful and this was such a life changing moment for both of us.

Since she didn’t have a spare pair of shoes, Brown was left standing in her socks.

Luckily, somebody on the subway gave her a second pair of socks to wear on her six-block walk home.

From Brown’s Facebook post:

You see, I can buy another pair of shoes tomorrow. And he [the man who gave Brown the socks] probably has plenty of socks at home. It’s the middle of November and she has no where to go, so the least I could do is give her a pair of shoes. So, I walked 6 blocks home in socks getting strange looks and comments made about me… but now she’s able to wear a pair of shoes each day and suffer a little less.

