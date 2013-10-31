This Woman Plans To Give Fat Kids Mean Letters Instead Of Halloween Candy

A woman in Fargo, North Dakota told a local radio station that she plans to give out letters instead of candy to children she deems “moderately obese” this Halloween.

Speaking with Y-94 radio, she said, “I just want to send a message to the parents of kids that are really overweight. I think it’s just really irresponsible of parents to send them out looking for free candy just because all the other kids are doing it.”

The interview quickly went viral, with commenters on Y-94 lambasting the woman for a “mean-spirited” idea that could give children self-image problems and eating disorders.

Valley News Live got a hold of the letter she’s planning to hand out, complete with pumpkin clip art.

We also transcribed it below [all sic]:

Happy Halloween and Happy Holidays Neighbour! You are probably wondering why your child has this note; have you ever head the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child”? I am disappointed in “the village” of Fargo Moorhead, West Fargo. You child is, in my opinion, moderately obese and should not be consuming sugar and treats to the extend of some children this Halloween season. My hope is that you will step up as a parent and ration candy this Halloween and not allow your child to continue these unhealthy eating habits Thank You

You can listen to her entire radio appearance here.

