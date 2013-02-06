Woman Gets 30 Days In Jail For Giving The Finger To A Miami Judge

Photo: Flickr / Creative Commons

A woman facing a drug possession charge was sentenced to 30 days in jail for flipping the bird to a Miami-Dade judge.Penelope Soto, 18, appeared in court on video after her arrest for possession of Xanax. In front of Circuit Judge Jorge Rodriguez-Chomat on Monday, she was asked about her assets.



Soto appeared as if the hearing was a big joke and laughed off the judge’s questions, blurted out “Adios” and then gave him the finger.

The judge, feeling disrespected, demanded she return to the podium and then sentenced her to 30 days in jail for contempt of court.

The hearing began when Soto, sporting an orange jail jumpsuit, laughed when she was asked how much her jewelry was worth.

“It’s not a joke, you know, we’re not in a club now,” Rodriguez-Chomat told her. “We are not in a club, be serious about it.”

“I’m serious about it, you just made me laugh,” Soto replied. “You just made me laugh, I apologise. It’s worth a lot of money.”

“Like what?” the judge asked.

“Like Rick Ross. It’s worth money,” she said.

The judge, not understanding the reference to the South Florida rapper who made news last week when his car was fired at on Las Olas Boulevard, asked Soto if she had taken drugs in the past 24 hours.

“Actually, no,” she replied.

Rodriguez-Chomat set her bond at $5,000 and said “bye, bye,” and Soto laughed and replied ” Adios.”

Rodriguez-Chomat called her back and upped her bond to $10,000.

“Are you serious?” she asked.

“I am serious. Adios,” he replied.

When she walked away, she flipped the bird. She was summoned back again and sentenced. ___

(c)2013 The Miami Herald

Visit The Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by MCT Information Services

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.