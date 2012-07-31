Woman Gets 12 Years For Snatching Baby In 1987 And Raising Her As Her Own

Ann Pettway

Photo: Wake County Bureau of Identification via New York Daily News

A 50-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a sick baby from Harlem hospital was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday.The victim had started to suspect in January 2010 that Ann Pettway had abducted her years earlier when the woman couldn’t produce her birth certificate, prosecutors said Monday.



Then the victim, identified in the press as Carlina White, contacted the National centre for Missing & Exploited Children to ask about missing children from the 1980s.

White found a 1987 photo of a missing child that looked like her own baby pictures, prosecutors said. The authorities later confirmed her suspicions with DNA tests, and Pettway eventually turned herself in.

“Exactly 25 years ago, Ann Pettway snatched an ailing newborn from a hospital, and with that kidnapping she shattered three lives,” U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement announcing the sentence.

Pettway had ruined “the life of the child who would not know her parents,” he added, “and the lives of her parents who were left to wonder what had become of their baby.”

DON’T MISS: ‘Dark Knight’ Shooting Suspect Charged With More Than 100 Criminal Counts >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.