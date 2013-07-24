Woman Flips Out At Apple Store Employee After Showing Up To Genius Bar Without An Appointment

A woman absolutely freaked out at an Apple Store employee about a month ago.



Lucky for us, actress Porscha Coleman captured the moment on Vine.

“I was told by Apple Care that I could walk into a store and get the part!” one Apple customer exclaimed while aggressively slamming her baby’s stroller.

But as most people know by now, Apple allows you to set up appointments ahead of time with its Genius Bar. While it does allow walk-ins, you may end up waiting hours to be seen or just have to come back another day.

Check out the Vine below.

