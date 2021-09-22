A woman found bloodied with amnesia in Croatia was once a well-known Hollywood jeweler

Rescuers speak with an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian Mountain Rescue Service via AP

The woman found bloodied on a remote area of a Croatian island has been identified as Daniela Adamcova, a 57-year-old from Slovakia.

Friends of Adamcova say she was a well known jeweler in Hollywood in the 1980s and 1990s.

Friends said she sold jewelry to Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot, and Barbara Streisand, as well as members of the casts of “Friends” and “Melrose Place.”

A woman found on a rock off the Croatian island of Krk with cuts and bruises on her face and no recollection of her name was identified by police this week, and friends in Los Angeles say she was once a well-known Hollywood jeweler.

Croatian police told the Associated Press on Wednesday that they identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, a 57-year-old from Slovakia, after receiving a number of tips from around the world.

Friends of Adamcova told The Times and the Daily Beast that in the 1980s and 1990s, Adamcova sold jewelry to Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot, and Barbara Streisand, as well as members of the casts of “Friends” and “Melrose Place.”

A 2008 profile from her hometown in Slovakia titled “Brigitte Bardot Wore My Jewelry,” said that Adamcova moved to the US in 1984 to pursue jewelry design, and returned to Slovakia in 2000.

At some point after 2000, Adamcova returned to the United States, but ended up homeless and worked at a warehouse so she could save up money to move to Ireland, Tyler Madsen, the owner of the space told the Daily Beast.

Police told AP that Adamcova lived in the US until 2015, then moved to Ireland.

It remains unclear how she ended up in the remote area of Krk.

Adamcova had no documentation or a cellphone on her when a fisherman spotted her on the rocks.

Police said Adamcova is now “stable” and is recovering at a hospital in Rijeka.

Her case will be handed over to Croatian social services when she’s released from the hospital, police said.