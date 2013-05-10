Woman Found Alive In Rubble Of Collapsed Bangladesh Factory After 17 Days

A woman has been found alive and “almost unhurt” in the basement of the Bangladesh factory that collapsed on April 24, The Daily Start reports.



The woman, named Reshmi, has been given water and a biscuit and is waiting for rescue inside the nine-story building.

The Associated Press notes that rescuers are using a handsaw as well as welding and drilling equipment to try to cut through iron rod and debris to free her.

More than 2,500 people were rescued in the immediate aftermath of the country’s worst building collapse, and the the death toll has reached more than 1,000.

The Star notes that a rescuer heard her groaning around 3:15pm, almost 408 hours into the collapse,.

More to come as it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.