Woman Too Weak To Fire An Employee Fires Herself Instead

Lola Gonzalez, the head of a small company in Florida, has been heralded as the world’s best boss after she fired herself instead of making an employee redundant.



Let’s start from the beginning, before we discuss whether she is in fact, undeserving of this “award.”

The recession hit Gonzalez’s business hard; in 2008, 20% of her current customers failed to pay their bills, and new customers were sparse.

This year, she took a look at her company’s finances and decided that she needed to layoff at least one worker in her 6-person team.

She panicked. And then she came up with a (ridiculous) answer: I’ll fire myself!

From the Daily Mail,

‘I decided that I was going to call my confidant, my good friend, my attorney … and told him what I wanted to do, and he gave me his blessings and told me go for it.

‘How could you let somebody go that you trusted and that trusted you?’

Naturally, employees thought she was joking when she announced her decision during a staff meeting. Who fires themselves, from their own company? When she began to pack up her belongings, they realised she was serious.

And now the woman who isn’t running her company is being called the best boss ever, despite this representing almost the opposite: since when did it become heroic to abandon one’s troops in the midst of financial turmoil?

Clearly she was not a very good boss if her leaving makes no difference to the company’s success.

For the full story, go to the Daily Mail >

