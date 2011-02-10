Woman Buys An Apartment And Finds The Previous Owner's Long-Dead Corpse In The Kitchen

Photo: Tiago S Costa on flickr

Upon entering her new apartment in Lisbon, a woman discovered the former tenant’s corpse on the floor next to the skeleton of her dog, according to The Daily Mail.The corpse was identified as 96-year-old Augusta Martinho, who was reported missing in 2002. Local authorities had supposedly searched for Martinho nine years ago, but they neglected to look in the apartment because the door was jammed shut.



Initial analysis suggests that her body had been decomposing on the kitchen floor for years, according to IOL Diario.

